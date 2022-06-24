Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. In his career spanning over four decades and working in more than 100 films, Kapoor has managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry. Morever, the actor still continues to earn a lease-free space in the hearts of millions of his fans.

From Woh 7 Din to Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kapoor has come a long way in the industry. As Jug Jugg Jeeyo releases in the worldwide theatres on June 24, the actor recently took a trip down the memory lane and reminisced his 39 years of Bollywood journey by sharing a special video montage.

Anil Kapoor shares nostalgic video of his Bollywood journey

On Friday, Anil Kapoor took to his social media handle and treated fans with a special video montage marking his 'wonderful' journey in Bollywood. The video featured glimpses from his 1983 film Woh 7 Din starring Padmini Kolhapure and Raju Shrestha. Along with the throwback video, Kapoor penned a heartfelt note describing his journey from Prem Pratap Singh Patiyalawale to Bheem.

He wrote the caption, "From Prem Pratap Singh Patiyalawale in #Woh7Din to Bheem in Jug Jugg Jeeyo who’s also from Patiala! It’s been such a wonderful journey! My life changed 39 years ago TODAY and the nostalgia is real! This video is a trip down memory lane!"

Here, take a look at the post:

Anil Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The actor will be recently seen in the highly talked about film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles along with Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in pivotal roles. In the film, Anil Kapoor is playing the role of Varun Dhawan's father, who is planning of filing for divorce from his wife, played by Neetu Kapoor. The plot of the film focuses on bonds, relationships, family values and much more.