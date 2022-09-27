Anil Kapoor Shares Unseen Family Pic On Mom Nirmal's Birthday; 'There’s No One Like You'

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is celebrating his mother Nirmal Kapoor's birthday on Tuesday. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor headed to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen yet adorable family picture featuring four generations. The pic saw Nirmal Kapoor, Anil, Sonam Kapoor, and the latter's newborn son Vayu. Apart from these four, the picture also saw Anand sitting on the floor, while Sunita Kapoor could be seen indulging in some conversation. Take a look at the post below:

"The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great-grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday, Mom!", Anil wrote in the caption.

Sonam Kapoor wishes her grandmother a 'Happy Birthday'

Earlier, in the day, Sonam Kapoor also wished her grandmother a happy birthday. The Khoobsurat actor shared two adorable pictures on her Instagram handle. The first one was a throwback picture which had little Sonam sitting on her dadi's lap, while in the second picture, Nirmal Kapoor could be seen holding her great-grandson Vayu in her arms. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday dadi love you."

Sonam recently announced the name of her son on the latter's one-month birthday. Sharing the complete family portrait, the couple wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives... In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. All the deities of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family." Later, Anil Kapoor also reshared his daughter's post.

