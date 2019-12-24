Anil Kapoor's Birthday: Best Co-stars Of The Actor From The 90s

Anil Kapoor is not only known for his acting skills but also for his contribution to the Indian cinema. He celebrates his birthday on December 24, 2019. Throughout his time in Bollywood, the actor has been paired up with multiple actors and wooed the audience with the chemistry that he shared with them.

Here are Anil Kapoor’s best co-stars:

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi are one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in Bollywood. The two have acted together in 14 movies. Some of the most famous movies that Anil and Sridevi appeared in are Mr. India, Lamhe, Judaai, Heer Ranjha, Laadla and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. Their pair shot to fame with the song Kate Nahin Kat Te. Their sizzling chemistry in the song was well-appreciated by the audience.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit

Anil Kapoor's chemistry with the beautiful Madhuri Dixit is extremely loved by the audience. The pair has acted together in 16 movies. Some of their famous works include Tezaab, Pukaar, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Beta and Kishen Kanhaiya. Anil and Madhuri were recently seen together in the movie Total Dhamaal, which released in 2019.

Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla

Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla have also had great chemistry. The two have acted together in 9 movies. Their famous ones include Loafer, Andaz and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

