Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' Clocks 21 Years, Posts Pic With Aishwarya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor have often shared the screen space. One of their films from the 2000s, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, recently clocked 21 years. On the film's 21st anniversary, actor Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note and shared it with his fans on Instagram. He also revealed how the film helped his brother Boney Kapoor as a producer.

Humara Dil Aapke Pass Hai clocks 21 years

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a photo of him and Aishwarya from the film. He then penned a note and wrote, "This film has rightfully always been Rama Naidu's. It should have been a Suresh production film, but I am so grateful to them for giving it to Boney and helping him in a big way... forever grateful to Naidu Saab... #21yearsofHamaraDilAapkePaasHai[sic]". The Mr India actor also tagged the film's director Satish Kaushik.

Satish Kaushik also took to his Twitter handle to celebrate 21 years of Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. He shared the film's famous song Shukriya Shukriya by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik in his tweet. While expressing his joy, he wrote, "Celebrating 21 years of #HamaraDilAapkePaasHai, a musical hit love story. Enjoyed making it[sic]". He also tagged the film's cast and Boney Kapoor in his tweet. Kaushik also played the supporting role of Jo-Jo Goel in the film.

Details about Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai released on August 25, 2021. The film also cast Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher, Puru Raaj Kumar and Mukesh Rishi in pivotal roles. It was a Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film Pelli Chesukundam. The film's plot revolved around a rape victim Preeti who gets abandoned by her own family. Avinash, played by Anil Kapoor, offers her a place to stay. After several ups and downs, Avinash and Preeti fall in love with each other and reunite.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. The film will also feature Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in supporting roles. The comedy-drama is being helmed by Raj Mehta.

