Anil Kapoor's 'Welcome Back' Behind-the-scenes Videos Are Hilariously Good

Starring actors Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and John Abraham, the film Welcome Back was a film that set a laugh riot. Released in 2015, the film was helmed by Aneez Bazmee. Welcome Back was a sequel to the film Welcome. Actors Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are popular for their comedy timings in Bollywood movies.

The film was a hit and made everyone laugh till their stomachs hurt. Some scenes in the film are hilarious that one would wish there were present there while the team was filming it. Take a look at some of these BTS videos of the movie Welcome Back, that too will make you laugh.

Behind the scenes videos of Welcome Back

This behind the scene video is from when Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar were shooting for some of their scenes together. Another behind the scene video is also from when Paresh Rawal brings a sword to kill his wife when he gets to know she has another child. Some behind the scenes also include footage of John Abraham and Shruti Haasan goofing around.

This behind the scene video of actors Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor is one the best. In the video, the two heroes are seen helping each other out with their outfits. They are also seen dancing and hopping around sets, enjoying themselves. In the film, Welcome Back, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are seen as brothers and the audience loved watching them together.

Another hilarious behind-the-scene video is from when the team was shooting for the title song of the film Welcome Back. The entire star cast, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan and Naseeruddin Shah were seen in black outfits and matching glasses.

This behind-the-scenes video of the film Welcome Back includes the exotic locations where the film was shot. In the video, Aneez Bazmee mentioned that nearly 90% of their film was shot in Dubai. Welcome Back is probably the first Indian film which is 90% shot in Dubai. The star cast of the film mentioned that they loved shooting in Dubai. They liked the weather and were happy that they were shooting at such an exotic location. Actor Shruti Haasan mentioned that she loved roaming around in Dubai and explored the city too.

