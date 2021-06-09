Anil Kapoor Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane On Sonam Kapoor's Birthday; See Pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 36th birthday on June 9, 2021. On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor's birthday, father and actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and took a trip down memory lane sharing childhood pictures of the birthday girl. In his caption, he penned a sweet note for her and stated that watching her grow every day has been a “dream come true.” Take a look at Anil Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Anil Kapoor drops a sweet wish on Sonam Kapoor's birthday

Anil shared a set of throwback pictures, where one of them shows Anil holding baby Sonam in his lap. The next picture shared by him features his wife, Sunita holding Sonam in her arms while Anil can be seen touching her forehead. Sonam is seen wearing a red lehenga choli paired with a matching dupatta in the picture. Another picture shared by him is from one of Sonam’s birthday and she can be seen surrounded by her parents, her sister Rhea Kapoor and a bunch of kids. She can be seen eagerly looking at the cake, waiting to cut and eat it.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor, watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!”

In response, Sonam Kapoor dropped a comment that read, “Love you so so much daddy…miss you more than anything else.” Sunita Kapoor was left in awe with his post and dropped multiple heart emojis on the same. Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja agreed to Anil’s caption and wrote, “Perfectly said @anilskapoor - “strong when you need, kind without fail and always evolving.” Have a look at their reactions below.

(IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)

