Anil Kapoor Tries Archery But Couldn't Match Son Harshvarrdhan, Says 'requires Discipline'

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos as he tried his hand at archery. Terming it hard, the Total Dhamaal fame stated that he could not get it right, adding that the respective sport is very hard as it needs a tremendous amount of discipline and hard work.

Sharing some pics and videos on his Instagram handle, Anil wrote in the caption, "There is no excellence in archery without great labour. — Maurice Thompson." He added, "realised how hard @harshvarrdhankapoor had worked on his skill of archery." The Malang actor continued, "I tried my hand at it but couldn’t get it right. Truly a sport that requires lots of discipline and hard work…"

Anil Kapoor attempts archery

The pictures feature Anl aiming with a bow and arrow in his hands. The video shows him focussing on the aim to get it right. In another video, shared by the actor, his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor is seen hitting the bull's eye during practice in a backyard. In one of the videos, Harshvarrdhan is seen practising archery while riding a horse. Fans couldn't resist and soon they started hailing the father-son duo for their exemplary skills. A fan wrote, "Looking like the great arjuna love you always", another one commented, "Sirji apko teer ki koi jarurat nahi hai aapp bas ek bar un sabko apni Umar bata do saare k saare soch soch k marr jayenge". Others even dropped fire and heart emojis to the post.

Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor to star together in these films

Anil and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor will soon be seen together in two upcoming projects: the Abhinav Bindra biopic and Netflix film Thar. The untitled Abhinav Bindra Biopic is a biographical drama, directed by Kannan Iyer while Thar is a production of Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC). Netflix and AKFC previously partnered on the short-lived poorly-received cricket drama series Selection Day — one of Netflix's first Indian originals. The biopic is being shot in Rajasthan for Netflix and stars Kapoor and his son along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thar follows Siddharth (Harshvarrdhan) who moves to Rajasthan for a job and embarks on a journey to avenge his past.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor