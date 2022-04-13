Veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who has had an illustrious career with several iconic films in his kitty, turned a year older on April 11. Satish ringed in his 66th birthday and received best wishes from several stars including close friend Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor who has worked with Satish I on several iconic blockbuster hits like Mr. India, Who 7 Din, and more, looked back at his friendship with the actor.

Despite rolling out some critically acclaimed films, the two stars have always managed to stick to each other in every ups and downs in their career. To celebrate the actor’s birthday and make it more special, Anil shared still from their upcoming Netflix project and reminisced their journey together as actors in various films.

Anil Kapoor celebrates friendship with Satish Kaushik in a special post

In the still from Thar, Anil is seen as a police officer while Satish is a constable. In the caption, Anil beautifully penned his emotions for his dear friend and wrote how the two have been friends from co-stars in ‘Woh 7 Din in 1982 to Thar in 2022.’ In another tweet, Anil expressed his feelings about sharing screen space with Satish after a long gap. He continued, "Working with you has always been a pleasure. May your little joys never desert you and may you have your happiest birthday yet."

Happy birthday, @satishkaushik2!

Your birth certificate may say you were born in the 50s, but your smile, charm & passion for life suggest you are the youngest of them all.

Near or far, from Woh 7 Din in 1982 to Thar in 2022- 40 years of friendship… (cont) pic.twitter.com/Wa0zbzJoJ7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 13, 2022

…working with you has always been a pleasure. May your little joys never desert you and may you have your happiest birthday yet 🥂 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 13, 2022



Besides Woh 7 Din, Anil and Satish have worked together in many films before. Anil and Satish have also worked together on screen in Mohabbat (1985), Ram Lakhan (1989), Jamai Raja (1990), Deewana Mastana (1997), and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999). Satish has also directed Anil in his 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and 2002 directorial Badhaai Ho Badhaai.



Thar marks Anil's first project with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is set in the 1980s and follows the story of a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and avenge his past. Sharing a few stills from the film, Harsh Varrdhan had earlier dropped a few hints about the story. He wrote, “You either brave the storm or fall for the mirage. Watch as @anilskapoor and I clash in Thar.”



IMAGE: Instagram/satishkaushik2178/AnilKapoor