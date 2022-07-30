Anil Kapoor Wishes 'soon-to-be Father' Anand Ahuja On Bday; Latter Calls Him 'inspiration'

Anand Ahuja celebrated his 39th birthday on July 29, 2022. Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with her husband Anand, also wished him with an adorable Instagram post, stating that he is 'going to be the best dad'. Now, on Saturday, Anil Kapoor took to his social media space and wished his son-in-law on his special day and the latter's response to it is winning hearts.

Anil Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja on his 39th birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Anil Kapoor dropped some adorable pictures featuring himself and Anand. While a picture had the birthday boy playing basketball, the second one saw him and Anil posing for a selfie and the other pictures featured him posing with soon-to-be-mom Sonam Kapoor. The Thar actor even penned a heartfelt note for Ahuja in which he expressed confidence that Anand is going to be a ‘phenomenal’ dad.

Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday to the soon-to-be father @anandahuja! I speak with some experience when I say that this new phase of your life is going to be the best one yet, and I just know that you're going to make a phenomenal father! We can't wait to share this incredible journey with you and see you live, grow and love through it... Love you my friend, son and son-in-law!"

Replying to his father-in-law's pic, Anand Ahuja called him 'inspiration'. He wrote, "AK! You’re an inspiration and a motivation in so many ways- on how to be focused on your own business without looking/being distracted by others; on how to constantly make yourself better; on being a great listener; and on knowing when to speak and when to let it be. Now I’m realizing that all these traits that have made you a great person are also what have made you such a great father to Sonam, Rhea, Harsh and now to Karan and me. These are all the learnings I hope to carry on to the next step!! Love you lots!"

On Friday, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of loved-up photos of her and her husband Anand on the occasion of the latter's birthday. The photos gave a sneak peek into the duo’s loved-up moments together. The caption read, "My Husband, you’re selfless dedicated and so kind. I must have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. No one compares to you and no one ever will. Happy Birthday my sneaker-obsessed, basketball fiend and spiritual seeker soulmate."

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor