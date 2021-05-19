Anil Kapoor Wishes Wife Sunita On 37th Anniversary; 'With You By My Side, I Know I’m Safe'

Anil Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle and wished his wife, Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary along with a heartwarming note. Anil Kapoor wished his wife Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary in the most heartwarming way where he shared some of their memorable moments spent together in the past years. The actor also made a beautiful effort to put his heart out and state how he felt ‘safe, loved and happy’ with Sunita by his side and even referred to her as the ‘bedrock’ of their combined families. That picture can be found below.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s 37 years of togetherness

Anil Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle and went down the memory lane by sharing a series of some of the blissful moments he spent with his wife. On the occasion of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor anniversary, the actor first posted a photo of

them together standing in a garden. In the next one he shared, many of the members from the Kapoor family can be seen posing together for the camera while in the further few ones, he added some more family photos that even depicted them spending some quality time with their children.

In the end, he added an old photo of them together from their wedding day. In the caption, he stated how all the love stories and quotes about love would fall short in front of their love story and added how he felt ‘safe, loved and happy" with her on the side.

He then stated how she was the bedrock of their combined families and he doesn't know what they would do without her. He then promised to spend his life making her feel treasured in the way that she deserved it.

Many of the fans as well as several celebrities took to Anil Kapoor’s Instagram and sent beautiful wishes to the actor and his wife, Sunita Kapoor. Many of the artists namely Zoya Akhtar, Ekta Kapoor, Suneil Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and others wished the couple while many of the fans poured in love by showering hearts in the comments

section. Have a look at some of the reactions to the latest addition to the list of Anil Kapoor's photos which saw him wishing his wife a very happy anniversary.

The film fraternity reacts to Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor anniversary post:

