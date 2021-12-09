Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam & Others Mourn Demise Of CDS Bipin Rawat, Pay Heartfelt Tributes

The stars of the film industry were saddened and shocked by the untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on Wednesday. Many of them expressed their shock over the incident while hailing the legacy of the Armyman.

They also extended their condolences to the others who lost their lives in the helicopter crash. Some of them had met him in the past and recalled their memories with him in the form of pictures.

Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam & Sidharth Malhotra pay tributes to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Anil Kapoor shared a photo of himself posing with General Bipin Rawat and termed it an 'honour' to have met the Army veteran. He wrote that it was a 'shocking & devastating loss'. The veteran star also expressed his condolences to the families of the other persons dead in the crash.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a recent image of himself and his Shershaah team posing with General Rawat. The actor wrote that he was 'shocked and sad'. He too said that he was honoured to meet the CDS at the trailer launch of the film.

Yami Gautam dropped a photo from the time when her film Uri: The Surgical Strike team, co-star Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar, now her husband, posed with General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. She wrote that it was from the 'Army Day' event and that it was 'unforgettable news' for them. The actress shared that she, like the other citizens of the nation, was still processing the news, and mourning the loss together.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut and other stars of the film industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other Union Ministers, politicians across parties and celebrities of sports fraternity had shared their tributes to CDS General Rawat.

CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 others die in helicopter crash

CDS Bipin Rawat was on his way to Defense Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, to address the student officers, along with his wife and the other Army personnel on Wednesday. The Mil Mi-17 V5 aircraft crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor taluk, leaving 13 dead.