Anil Kapoor's Audition For Christopher Nolan’s 'Inception' Did Not Materialize, Know Why

The evergreen actor Anil Kapoor is one of the leading male actors of Bollywood since the 90s. The actor has managed to not only impress fans with his performance in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. The actor was seen in the Oscar Award-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire and the action flick Mission Impossible. The AK vs AK actor had once revealed that he had auditioned for Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed movie Inception, but it did not work out.

Anil Kapoor back in 2020 while promoting Christopher Nolan’s recent movie Tenent, in a tweet shared that he had auditioned for his movie Inception. The actor further revealed that though it did not work out, he got Nolan's autograph on Batman's DVD for his son Harshvardhan Kapoor. Anil wrote, "Remember meeting Christopher Nolan for a part in Inception which did not materialise for me at the time but I did get his autograph on a Batman DVD cover for @HarshKapoor_! The @TENET Film trailer is amazing & I know it will bring the audiences back to the theatres to watch it!."

Inception is a science fiction action film that was released in 2010 that featured Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. The ensemble cast also includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine. The film was a commercial and critical success and won four Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects and was also nominated for four more: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Score.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor was last seen on screen in the black comedy thriller film AK vs AK. The story, written by Avinash Sampath, utilises a film-within-a-film narrative where the main actors play fictionalised versions of themselves. The movie received positive reviews, with praise going to the film's novel structure and the lead Kapoor's performance. The actor will next be seen in the comedy-drama movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

