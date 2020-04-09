Anil Kapoor's Best Negative Roles To Reminisce His Performances

The evergreen star Anil Kapoor has not only ruled the heart of his fans but also garnered appreciation from several critics as well. The Bollywood superstar has been featured in over a hundred films throughout his glorious Bollywood career. Anil Kapoor has delivered some notable blockbusters like Ram Lakhan, Mr India, Nayak, Race, Slumdog Millionaire, Welcome, No Entry and many more. In all these Bollywood films, Anil Kapoor has portrayed the protagonist's role. However, he has also essayed a few negative roles. That being said, check out Anil Kapoor's best negative roles.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol is an international film starring Tom Cruise, who reprises his role of IMF agent Ethan Hunt, alongside Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton, Michael Nyqvist, Anil Kapoor and Léa Seydoux. The spy drama is written and directed by Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec and Brad Bird, respectively. In the action-drama flick, Anil Kapoor is featured in a negative role. He plays the role of an Indian media tycoon, Brij Nath.

Anil Kapoor's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol character poster, damn international yaar. pic.twitter.com/a1bQM6Yo — Cut-Out Masala (@CutOutMasala) December 9, 2011

Malang

In Malang, Anil Kapoor plays the role of a cop. His character is a pretty dark one that he has not played before. In an interview, Anil Kapoor said that he can play the role of a cop again and again as it feels evergreen to him. Malang chronicles the story of Advait and Sara, as they encounter life, heartbreaks and adventures. The film is directed by Mohit Suri. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the leading roles, Malang also stars Amruta Khanvillkar and Kunal Khemu in prominent roles.

