Anil Kapoor's Diwali Bash Saw Family Reunion; Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor & Others Share Pics

The Diwali 2021 bash at Anil Kapoor Mumbai residence saw his family members glammed up in Indian attires. From Arjun Kapoor to Janhvi, Khushi and others, the entire Kapoor family showed up to celebrate the festival of lights. Here are Anil Kapoor Diwali bash pics filled with glamour and family time.

Janhvi Kapoor attended the party with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, the Dhadak actor shared some photos from the Diwali party. Janhvi stunned in a green saree with silver accents and jewellery, while birthday girl Khushi Kapoor donned a pink and white lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse. Their filmmaker father Boney Kapoor sported a peach kurta as he smiled with his daughters for a picture. Sharing the photo, Janhvi added a red heart emoji.

Arjun Kapoor posed with his sisters

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor shared a series of photos from the Diwali party. In one of the pictures, actor Arjun Kapoor, dressed in black, posed with his four sisters. Some pictures also featured Harshvardhan Kapoor and their grandmother Nirmala Kapoor. Anshula Kapoor wore a turquoise sharara with a Kurti and dupatta. Keeping her hair open, she accessorised her look with heavy earrings.

Shanaya Kapoor stunned in a green saree

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor went for a saree for her family's Diwali party. Shanaya donned a green saree with a sleeveless blouse. She tied her hair in a bun and added some flowers to it. The upcoming actor looked elegant as she accessorised her look with a pair of Jhumkas and a stone-studded bracelet.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's first Diwali as a married couple

Diwali 2021 marked Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's first Diwali as a married couple. Through her Instagram handle, Rhea Kapoor gave some glimpses of the party decor at Anil Kapoor's residence. She wore a kaftan with a plunging neckline and posed with her husband Arjun Boolani.

Sonam Kapoor celebrates Diwali in London

Sonam Kapoor could not attend the Diwali party as she celebrated the festival at her home in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The actor made some Laddoos and also wished her fans a Happy Diwali. Here is the video she shared.

Image: Insatgram/@janhvikapoor/@anshulakapoor