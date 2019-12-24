Anil Kapoor's Films From The 2000s That Everyone Should Watch

Anil Kapoor has proved his mettle as a prolific actor in Bollywood ever since his debut. Many of his characters and dialogues on screen have become iconic ones. Here are a few of Anil Kapoor films from the 2000s which deserves a special mention on his birthday:

Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai revolves around the life of a rape victim who is turned away from her family for being called a disgrace. However, a good man gives her shelter. But her troubles seem far from being over and movie then covers the trials and tribulations faced by these two characters who eventually fall in love. Aishwarya Rai played the role of the rape victim while Anil played the man who gave her shelter. It was earlier slated to be called “Hamara Kanoon”. Both Aishwarya and Anil were lauded for their performance by both audience and critics.

Bulandi

Directed by Rama Rao Tatineni, the movie cast Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Rajinikanth and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. The story revolves around Dharamraj Thakur (Anil Kapoor) who is the head of his village. He and his family are highly respected by the village people. But his dignity and honour are jeopardised when his younger brother Arjun (Harish) is falsely accused of raping a schoolteacher. The movie was reportedly Anil Kapoor and Rajinikanth’s first film together. It was also the first film where Rekha was cast as the romantic lead of Anil. It was also interesting to watch Rekha and Raveena Tandon collaborate after their tiff in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Pukar

Anil Kapoor is seen playing the role of an Indian army officer, Major Jaidev who saves a politician from the deadly clutches of a terrorist. To take revenge on the Major, the terrorist manipulates the latter’s childhood friend Anjali (Madhuri Dixit) and this forms the plot of the movie. One of the songs from the movie, Que Sera Sera became an iconic Bollywood number and featured Madhuri Dixit with Prabhudheva for the first time. The movie also won Anil Kapoor a National Award.

Karobaar: The Business of Love

Two friends, Rajiv and Amar, have a fallout over Seema who chooses Amar rather than Rajiv. Years later, Amar, a prosecution lawyer, finds Rajiv in court accused of a murder. Anil Kapoor played the role of Rajiv while Rishi Kapoor played Amar. The character of Seema was played by Juhi Chawla. Karobaar was reportedly the last film which featured Rishi Kapoor in the role of the lead while Anil Kapoor’s character had negative shades in the first half of the film. The movie was also in making for six to seven years is the most delayed films by Rakesh Roshan.

