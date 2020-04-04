Anil Kapoor's Fitness Mantra That Helps Him Stay Fit & Look Evergreen; Read Here

Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor has disclosed his mantra for looking as young as ever. Fans of the actor claim that his energy, charm and persona are timeless. Anil Kapoor seems to have discovered an inexhaustible fountain of youth that helps him defy his age. With his marvellous acting skills, evergreen charm and well-maintained body, the actor still portrays a variety of roles. Here are some of the fitness mantras Anil Kapoor abides by.

Anil Kapoor's fitness

Proper diet

Anil Kapoor follows a very regulated and strict diet. He has mentioned that he counts his calories and has around six meals a day. He eats every two hours and believes in consuming food that provides him with the necessary nutrients. The Mr India actor has also mentioned that he eats a banana after waking up every day to provide him with carbohydrates, potassium and iron.

Drinking an entire bottle of water on an empty stomach is also one of his daily practices. He avoids junk food and excess sugar and consumes a lot of dairy products.

Regularised workouts

The Beta actor focuses on working out on a different part of his body every day. His workouts, therefore, changes every day. He works out in the gym three days a week and other days he focuses on outdoor workouts. Anil Kapoor starts his day early, at 6 am and starts his workout with 10-minute cardio to warm up every day. He never misses his workouts, not even when he is shooting and his co-actors have often regarded him as the most dedicated man.

Discipline

He believes in following a very disciplined lifestyle that helps him stay fit. Anil Kapoor is often reported to wake up well in advance before his call time on sets to finish his cardio so he looks fresh on camera. He lives a healthy lifestyle that is free from smoking and alcohol. He wakes up at 6 am and goes to bed at a definite time so he gets ample rest, which is vital for a healthy body and mind. The actor stays positive and avoids unnecessary stress by practising yoga.

His belief

Anil Kapoor believes in staying fit and he wants to look lean so that he can do a variety of roles. He feels that bulking up restricts one to limited roles, but his physique allows him to work across genres from comedy to drama and romance. He believes that we owe it to our body to treat it well because we take so much advantage of our body. Anil Kapoor believes that in order to use our body longer, it is necessary to take care of it.

