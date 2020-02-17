Anil Kapoor’s 'Funday' Idea Has Him Sweating For 'AK Vs AK'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the industry. Often termed as "Mr. Evergreen" he has been giving major fitness goals to many. In the latest video posted by the actor, he is seen giving his fun day idea to the fans.

Anil Kapoor’s fun day idea

Anil Kapoor will be seen against Anurag Kashyap in his next project titled as AK vs AK. The actor is seen preparing extensively for his role in the movie. In a recent video uploaded by Anil on his social media handles, he is cycling indoors. The actor is sweating it all while his trainer is cheering for him. Anil captioned the photo as his fun day.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor uploaded a video where he can be seen running. It is again said to be for his role in the film as he mentioned it in the caption. In the video, Anil is running at top speed while his training is cheering him.

AK vs AK is said to be a con drama film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The movie turned into a family affair for Anil as it will reportedly also star Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release in 2020 on popular OTT platform, Netflix.

Vikramaditya Motwane's #AKVsAK becomes a family affair for @AnilKapoor as his son Harshvardhan Kapoor and daughters @sonamakapoor and Rhea Kapoor will also feature in this revenge drama that pits him against @anuragkashyap72... They will play their real-life roles in the film. pic.twitter.com/g8d1RLaoCF — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 4, 2020

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Malang along with Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The film received mix responses from the audiences but is performing well at the box office. Anil earned appreciation for his performance as Police Inspector Anjaney Agashe in the movie. Anil Kapoor’s upcoming projects also include Takht, Besan and Abhinav Bindra's biopic.

