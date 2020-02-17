The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anil Kapoor’s 'Funday' Idea Has Him Sweating For 'AK Vs AK'

Bollywood News

Anil Kapoor is seen preparing for his role in AK vs AK as he sweats it all in his recent video and describes it as his Funday. Check out the video and more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
anil kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the industry. Often termed as "Mr. Evergreen" he has been giving major fitness goals to many. In the latest video posted by the actor, he is seen giving his fun day idea to the fans.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Begins 'running Prep' For 'AK Vs AK' In #WednesdayWorkout Video

Anil Kapoor’s fun day idea

Anil Kapoor will be seen against Anurag Kashyap in his next project titled as AK vs AK. The actor is seen preparing extensively for his role in the movie. In a recent video uploaded by Anil on his social media handles, he is cycling indoors. The actor is sweating it all while his trainer is cheering for him. Anil captioned the photo as his fun day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's 'AK Vs AK' To Feature Sonam, Rhea & Harshvardhan Kapoor

Earlier, Anil Kapoor uploaded a video where he can be seen running. It is again said to be for his role in the film as he mentioned it in the caption. In the video, Anil is running at top speed while his training is cheering him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Joins Son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor In Abhinav Bindra's Biopic

AK vs AK is said to be a con drama film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The movie turned into a family affair for Anil as it will reportedly also star Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release in 2020 on popular OTT platform, Netflix.

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Malang along with Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The film received mix responses from the audiences but is performing well at the box office. Anil earned appreciation for his performance as Police Inspector Anjaney Agashe in the movie. Anil Kapoor’s upcoming projects also include Takht, Besan and Abhinav Bindra's biopic.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Said THIS When A Fan Photoshopped Him In Her Own Picture

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MOTERA TO HOST A D/N TEST?
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IVANKA LAUDS TRUMP AT NASCAR EVENT
MILIND DEORA CHECKMATES AJAY MAKEN