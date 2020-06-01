Anil Kapoor’s Lockdown Diaries Include Fitness Motivation, Carrom, And More

Anil Kapoor has been quite the actor who's movies have been loved by the masses. The inspiring actor has also been a huge fitness motivator on social media. Anil Kapoor's presence online has been vast and impactful. The actor's various posts before and during the lockdown have gotten a vast number of viewership, likes, and comments. Listed below is a roundup of Anil Kapoor’s lockdown diaries.

A roundup of Anil Kapoor’s lockdown diaries

Anil Kapoor's fitness posts

From Monday Motivation to Friday Fitness, Anil Kapoor has been the fitness motivator fans have absolutely loved. The actor has not only added multiple fitness posts to his Instagram but his captions have constantly uplifted the masses. Kapoor has gone from asking fans to stay strong to be their own motivation and much more. Kapoor's fitness gear is another aspect loved by most fans.

Anil Kapoor socializes during social distancing

Anil Kapoor's posts have inspired many but people have loved the actor's wit as well. The post above witnessed Anil Kapoor meeting Anupam Kher at a distance. The actor's witty and quirky caption caught the eye of many fans. Anil Kapoor has been a fan of walks and runs, and while on one he happened to share a quick glance at Kher's residence.

Anil Kapoor playing carrom with wife and daughter

Anil Kapoor along with being a fitness motivator also shared a post on enjoying the lockdown with some indoor games. The actor was seen playing carrom with wife Sunita Kapoor and daughter Rhea Kapoor. The actor through his caption spoke about himself winning the game and chasing the queen. The actor also urged fans to stay home and stay safe through an Instagram hashtag.

Anil Kapoor's contribution to IforIndia

Along with motivating others, Kapoor also added a post for IforIndia. The actor spoke up on coronavirus and the need for financial aid to help others in need. The actor also thanked the masses for their love for him. His caption not only thanked people for their generosity but also urged fans to continue showing their support for the fight against the virus. The actor also shared a link to the concert that was missed by some fans. Kapoor urged fans to donate and assured them of the proceeds going to the India COVID Response Fund.

