Anil Kapoor's Residence Brightens Up With Raksha Bandhan Celebrations, See Pics

Quick links:
Shanaya Kapoor stepped out of her car donning a pink salwar set. She arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence to celebrate the festival.
Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted enjoying each others company. Khushi Kapoor sported a lilac outfit.
Guests rolled into Anil Kapoor's residence to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 22. The guests included Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and others.
The charming Harshvardhan Kapoor arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence wearing a simple white t-shirt and had sunglasses on.
A masked-up Anshula Kapoor headed to Anil Kapoor's house in a pastel pink kurti and white plazo pants on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 22.
Raksha Bandhan celebrations were grand at the Kapoor residence. Guests induced Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and others.
Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor posed for a quick picture together. Maheep Kapoor wore a floral print outfit with a gorgeous white background.
Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor got together to pose for the camera on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.