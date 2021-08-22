Anil Kapoor's Residence Brightens Up With Raksha Bandhan Celebrations, See Pics

Last Updated: 22nd August, 2021 23:46 IST

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor got together to pose for the camera on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Shanaya Kapoor pulled her mask down for a quick shot of her smiling face on the occasion.

A masked-up Anshula Kapoor headed to Anil Kapoor's house in a pastel pink kurti and white plazo pants on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 22.

Shanaya Kapoor stepped out of her car donning a pink salwar set. She arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence to celebrate the festival.

