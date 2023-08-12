Anil Sharma On Gadar 2's Overwhelming Success: Purane Jamane Ki Yaad Aa Gayi...

Anil Sharma is currently basking in the success of his directorial Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol starrer has become the second biggest opener of 2023, after Pathaan. On the occasion, the director penned a note for the audience.

Anil Sharma recalls old days on Gadar 2 success

Anil Sharma is one proud filmmaker, as his creation Gadar 2 has been received very well at the box office on its release day, August 11. The director shared a video of a huge crowd of people flocking to the theatres to watch the film. In the video, a huge crowd can be seen outside a single screen theatre featuring Gadar 2.

Purane jamane ki yaad aa gayi .. risa hi utsav hua karta tha cinema hall ke samne .. #hukumat #ekanejung #tehkka #gadar many of my films .. m truly blessed by GOD .. now #GADAR2 audiences has taken a storm thx .. pic.twitter.com/AuApMIHNAH — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 12, 2023

Sharing the video on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, the director recalled old days. He wrote, “Purane jamane ki yaad aa gayi .. aisa hi utsav hua karta tha cinema hall ke samne (Got reminded of all times, such festive environments used to be in front of the cinema halls).” He then went on to recall the movies he directed that gathered crowds outside cineplex like Hukumat, Ek Anek, Jung, Tehka and Gadar. He then noted that he is “blessed” to see Gadar 2 is also being appreciated by the audience.

Gadar 2 takes box office by storm

Released on August 11, alongside OMG 2, the Sunny Deol starrer has already become the second highest opener of the year. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 has made Rs 40.10 crores in India. Given that the next few days have consecutive holidays, owing to Independence Day, the film’s business is expected to spurt massively.