Anil Sharma On How He Prepared Ameesha Patel For Gadar: Would Smack On Her Back

Director Anil Sharma is currently basking in the success of his film Gadar 2. Recently, he spoke about the casting process of the iconic character Sakeena in the first Gadar film. In the film, Ameesha Patel portrayed the role of Sakeena. He shed light on the challenges he faced in bringing this pivotal character to life.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

It has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in 2023 as well.

Jawan is close to the heels of the Gadar 2 box office collection and will look to surpass it.

Anil Sharma on Gadar's casting conundrum

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Anil Sharma revealed that he initially approached several prominent female actors of the era to portray the character of Sakeena, but they declined the role for various reasons. He said that this posed a significant casting challenge for him, as Sakeena was a crucial character in the film.

Anil said that ultimately he had to cast newcomer Ameesha Patel in the role of Sakeena, who recently reprised her character in Gadar 2. While Ameesha had the desired look for the role, the director said that she needed to enhance her performance skills. He commended the actress' dedication to her craft and her willingness to undergo training to meet the demands of the character.

#SAKEENA .. It came from my heart ❤️ v v CLOSE to me .. @ameesha_patel u did great job .. with pure heart ❤️.. https://t.co/XQ792Zm2bD — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) July 23, 2023

Industry's perceptions of period films

During the interview, Anil Sharma also touched upon the industry's perceptions of period films, noting that they aren't always considered glamorous in Bollywood. He shared an incident where a prominent heroine agreed to take on the role but demanded a substantial fee. Faced with budget constraints, the director said that he made the challenging decision to choose Amrish Puri over the actress, emphasising the pivotal role of Puri's character in the Pakistan portions of the film.

Ameesha Patel's audition and transformation

Anil Sharma recounted the audition process for Sakeena, which lasted two days and involved around 10 newcomers, including Ameesha Patel. While another actress demonstrated better acting skills, he said that Ameesha embodied the desired appearance for the character. Anil said that he was concerned about her ability to portray the role convincingly but decided to proceed with her.

"She’d studied in Boston, she grew up in South Mumbai, she used to travel in a Mercedes and wear solitaires; how would she understand a woman from 1947? She wasn’t a bad actor, she was just raw, and she needed work. I didn’t know if she would be willing to put in the hours, but she’s the most hard-working, beautiful student," he said.

"She would rehearse every day for six months, five hours a day, going over every dialogue and scene hundreds of times. She used to walk with her head held high and I would smack her on the back, because women of that era had a slouched posture. Their mothers would also smack them if they didn’t walk in a demure manner,” he added.