'Animal': Anil Kapoor Hails 'talented' Co-star Ranbir Kapoor; Opens Up On His Look In Film

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in the middle of several projects. The actor marked his comeback to Hindi cinema after four years, with his latest film Shamshera. Now, the actor has many films in his kitty, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor will share the screen space with Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and South star Rashmika Mandanna in the movie.

Talking about Animal, Anil Kapoor recently opened up on his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor and also spilt the beans on his character in the film.

Anil Kapoor recently got candid about his upcoming film Animal during a chat with Mid-Day. The actor talked about his co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who will reportedly play the role of his son in the movie, and heaped praise on him. Anil Kapoor called the Shamshera star "talented" and "hardworking".

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star said, "Ranbir is a talented, hard-working actor who can portray the finer nuances of every role effectively."

Anil Kapoor further added on working with the younger generation and said, "I am working with the younger generation — Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, Aditya Roy Kapur in Captain, Ranbir in Animal and Harshvarrdhan in Bindra. It’s one of the best phases for me."

Anil Kapoor on his character in Animal

In the upcoming film, Anil Kapoor will reportedly play the father to his gangster son played by Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about his character in the film, Anil Kapoor did not reveal much but called it "unusual" as well as "interesting". He also added how he was willing to work with the Kabir Singh director and he wanted to be a part of the film as soon as he heard its script.

Anil Kapoor said, "All I can say is that it’s an unusual and interesting role. I was looking forward to working with Sandeep as I liked Kabir Singh [2019]. I liked the story that Sandeep narrated to me, and I was sure that I wanted to be part of the film."

More about Animal

Animal is an upcoming film which was announced back in January 2021. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. A part of the film was shot in Manali earlier this year. Recently, the film's crew jetted off to Delhi, to begin another schedule of the crime drama.

