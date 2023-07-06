Animal, Gadar 2, Tejas, OMG 2: Hindi Movies To Look Froward To In Second Half Of 2023

Quick links:
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh headliner will release on July 28.
On the Independence Day weekend, Gadar 2 will hit the big screen. The movie is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.
A sequel to Oh My God (2012) titled OMG 2 will also release on August 11. The movie is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan's Ganapath: Part 1 will hit the big screens on October 20. It is directed by Vikas Bahl.
Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency will also release later this year on November 20. She plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film inspired by true events.
Another big film to look forward to this year is Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the movie will release on December 1. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.
Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur will release on December 1. It is the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Towards the end of the year, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha will hit the big screens. The action film is all set to release on December 15. It also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.