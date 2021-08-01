‘Animal’: Parineeti Chopra Announces New Venture In Instagram Fan Session

Parineeti Chopra had a busy year, with three movies releasing in 2021. While one could assume that she is taking some rest for a while, as she spends time in London, a vacation might not be the right word for her current phase. The actor revealed that she has been shooting quietly during the pandemic.

Parineeti Chopra shooting quietly amid pandemic

Parineeti recently held a fan interaction session on Instagram, which she introduced as '10 cool questions! Let's do it'.

The first question she responded to was from a fan who asked, "When are you announcing the next film? We've been waiting since March when you said next week."

The 32-year-old replied that there were many factors involved in announcing a film. She added that she was shooting quietly during the pandemic. Thanking her fans for the love, she promised them that an announcement was coming soon.

The only new film of Parineeti that has been confirmed is Animal. She is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the movie to be directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. There are reports doing the rounds that she is reuniting with her The Girl on the Train director Ribhu Dasgupta. However, there has been no confirmation on that front.

Parineeti answered many other questions during the session. When asked about an arm wrestling with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she stated that her cousin would emerge victoriously. She also backed the debatable 'pineapple on pizza' and picked Monica vs Rachel from iconic sitcom Friends.

When one fan asked when was she getting married, she replied, 'ladka kab laoge? (When will you bring a guy?)

Parineeti had studied in the UK and has been spending time there now. When one person asked if she had moved to London permanently, she replied that it has been her adopted home for 15 years now.

She also revealed that she would never get a tattoo or piercing done on her body.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra's work was appreciated in her movies Sandeep Aur Punky Faraar, Saina and The Girl on the Train. All three ventures are available on popular streaming platforms.

