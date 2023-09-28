Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Is Out For Revenge In Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is scheduled to release on December 1. On the occasion of the actor's birthday today, the makers of the film released the first teaser. The teaser shows Kapoor in a raw, never-seen-before form.

3 things you need to know

Animal will mark Ranbir Kapoor’s second release of the year after Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Vanga Reddy directs the film.

The movie was initially scheduled to release on August 11.

Animal teaser shows Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avtar

On September 28, the makers of Animal released the first teaser of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. The 2-minute 26 seconds clip opens with a scene of Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor together, wherein the actress asks about his father, only to provoke Kapoor who asks her to never enquire about it again. The visuals then go on to show Anil Kapoor as a strict father. This is followed by a fast-paced montage of Ranbir transforming from a schoolboy to a long-hair-donning, smoking gangster. The actor's voiceover can be heard saying, "Papa, yeh toh shuaat hai, abhi toh bahaot kaam baaki hai papa. Usko milna hai, maarna hai, aap niraash mat hona papa. (Father, this is just the beginning, a lot of work is still left. I have to meet them, kill them. You don't get upset, father)." As the teaser ends, Ranbir Kapoor recites in Punjabi, "When I went seeking evil, I could not find any evil. When I looked within, there was no one more evil than me"

The visuals then go on to show the bloodshed and violence. Antagonist Bobby Deol appears in the last visual of the teaser, with no dialogue, the actor expresses through his eyes. Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali seems to play the love interest of Ranbir. Anil Kapoor as Balbir Singh portrays the role of a stern father.

Animal pre-teaser piqued audience's curiosity

The teaser of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer comes after the pre-teaser was released on June 11. The video opens with what appears to be Kapoor, grabbing an axe hanging on the wall. He is sporting veshti and long hair. In the next frame, we see men in turban singing the Punjabi song while the actor can be seen fighting several people. The intriguing pre-teaser raised audience anticipation about the upcoming film.

Animal marks the second Hindi film directorial of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga who shot to fame with Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy and later made his Hindi film debut with Kabir Singh, which collected Rs 276 crore nett at the box office. Kabir Singh too was produced by Bhushan Kumar, who is now producing the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Besides starring Ranbir Kapoor Animal will also feature stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol in prominent supporting roles.