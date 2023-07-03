Last Updated:

Animal, Yodha, Maidaan: 7 Movies That Postponed Their Release Dates

Take a look at the movies that have postponed their release date for various reasons.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Animal
1/7
Image: Twitter

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was earlier scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. However, the movie will now release on December 1, 2023, and clash with Sam Bahadur and Fukrey 3.

Fukrey 3
2/7
Image: Varun Sharma/Instagram

The third installment of the comedy franchise Fukrey was earlier releasing on September 1, 2023. However, it was clashing with Jawan due to which the release date was pushed to December 1, 2023.

Maidaan
3/7
Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn's upcoming biopic Maidaan is based on the life of a football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film was going to release on June 23, but the film did not hit the theatres.

Yodha
4/7
Image: IMDb

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha was supposed to release on July 7, 2023 in theatres. However, the makers decided to postpone the release date to December 15, 2023.

Dream Girl
5/7
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, was slated to release in theatres on July 7, 2023. But now, the release date of the movie has been shifted to August 25, 2023.

Vaccine War
6/7
Image: Vivek Agnihotri/Twitter

Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming movie The Vaccine War was earlier scheduled to release on Independence Day. However, the film will now release on Dusshera 2023. 

Raula
7/7
Image: Twitter

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Tripti Dimri's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam was going to release on August 25. However, the makers are reportedly planning for a new date.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Mrunal Thakur, Kajol share BTS photos from Lust Stories 2 set

Mrunal Thakur, Kajol share BTS photos from Lust Stories 2 set
Before Project K, Kamal Haasan played the antagonist in these 4 films

Before Project K, Kamal Haasan played the antagonist in these 4 films
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com