Animal, Yodha, Maidaan: 7 Movies That Postponed Their Release Dates

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was earlier scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. However, the movie will now release on December 1, 2023, and clash with Sam Bahadur and Fukrey 3.
The third installment of the comedy franchise Fukrey was earlier releasing on September 1, 2023. However, it was clashing with Jawan due to which the release date was pushed to December 1, 2023.
Ajay Devgn's upcoming biopic Maidaan is based on the life of a football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film was going to release on June 23, but the film did not hit the theatres.
Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha was supposed to release on July 7, 2023 in theatres. However, the makers decided to postpone the release date to December 15, 2023.
Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, was slated to release in theatres on July 7, 2023. But now, the release date of the movie has been shifted to August 25, 2023.
Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming movie The Vaccine War was earlier scheduled to release on Independence Day. However, the film will now release on Dusshera 2023.