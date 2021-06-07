Anirudh Dave Expresses Gratitude To His Well-wishers, Says He Is 'on The Road To Recovery'

Television actor Anirudh Dave tested positive for COVID-19 more than a month ago and has been in the hospital since. The actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for weeks and recently took to Twitter to express gratitude to all his fans, followers, and well-wishers for their unending support and strength. The 34-year-old artist had shared his COVID-19 diagnosis on April 23, 2021.

Anirudh Dave's tweets

Patiala Babes actor Anirudh Dave took to his social media handle earlier today and shared updates about his health. The actor shared a selfie from the hospital and could be seen resting on his bed, while on oxygen support. His caption read, "And the battle is On this 36th day. Oxygen is on. But ya on the road to recovery of lungs. Dr.Goenka said don't talk much but may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones, may watch films shows, new life, like a newborn wl practice walking now, selfie toh banti hai #gratitude u all."

And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude 🙏 u all pic.twitter.com/odvYa8tTow — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 6, 2021

Anirudh is admitted to the Cirayu Medichal College in Bhopal and has been sharing his health updates since May 20, 2021, after he was taken off the ventilator support. He contracted the virus while shooting for a web series in Bhopal in April this year. Dave, in a statement posted on his social media handles on May 20, said that thank you seems like a very small word and that in the 22 days he spent on a hospital bed, he could feel everyone's love, prayers, and wishes for his recovery and is very grateful for that. He added that he has been on constant oxygen support and that he was diagnosed with 85% lung infection, but he has gotten a lot of strength from the people around him. Dave concluded by saying that he will meet everyone soon and that this too shall pass.

Anirudh Dave's movies and shows

Anirudh Dave has featured in a few films like Tere Sang, Shorgul, Bell Bottom and Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. The actor is known for his television roles like Inspector Hanuman Singh in Patiala Babes, Lakhiya in Phulwa, and Rajveer in Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. He was also seen in the lead role in the show Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan.

