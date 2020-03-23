The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anita Hassandani's Stunning Earrings Are A Must-have In Your Jewellery Collection

Bollywood News

Anita Hassanandani has a massive collection of earrings and that is evident in her Instagram photos. Scroll down to take a look at her earring collection.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is widely considered to be one of the most stylish actors. Her fashion game is to the point. The actor is a big-time fashionista and is often seen sporting beautiful earrings. Not only her unique earrings, her necklaces, and outfits also compliment her stunning earring looks that leave fans impressed. Here are Anita Hassanandani's photos that prove the same. Have a look at the pictures below:

Anita Hassanandani's stunning earring collection

Anita Hassanandani, who is currently essaying the role of Vishakha in Naagin, can be seen sporting cluster earrings with red saree with intricate floral embroidery and leather striped blouse. She kept her all-red look simple by simply opting for cluster earrings. The actor opted for simple makeup and the bindi she wore completed her overall look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani Shares A Great Rapport With People From The TV Industry; See Pics

Fans are loving the saree look of Anita Hassanandani. Shining in navy blue coloured saree and velvet blouse, it was Hassanandani's tassel earrings that stole the limelight. Check out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani Is A Total Waterbaby And These Pictures Prove It

Trendy and statement earrings are in these days and Anita Hassanandani better knows how to rock such kind of earrings. The actor who is seen sipping on a summer drink is sporting streamlined golden hoop earrings. Here is the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani's Stunning Necklace Collection Is A Fashion Essential; See Here

Fans who follow the Naagin actor must be knowing Anita Hassanandani's love for necklaces and moreover her earrings. The TV actor looks classy in a green full-sleeved dress. She paired the outfit with chandelier earring and left her hair open in the look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani's Outfits That Can Be Perfect For A Clubbing Night

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT