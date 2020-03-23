Anita Hassandani's Stunning Earrings Are A Must-have In Your Jewellery Collection

Anita Hassanandani is widely considered to be one of the most stylish actors. Her fashion game is to the point. The actor is a big-time fashionista and is often seen sporting beautiful earrings. Not only her unique earrings, her necklaces, and outfits also compliment her stunning earring looks that leave fans impressed. Here are Anita Hassanandani's photos that prove the same. Have a look at the pictures below:

Anita Hassanandani's stunning earring collection

Anita Hassanandani, who is currently essaying the role of Vishakha in Naagin, can be seen sporting cluster earrings with red saree with intricate floral embroidery and leather striped blouse. She kept her all-red look simple by simply opting for cluster earrings. The actor opted for simple makeup and the bindi she wore completed her overall look.

Fans are loving the saree look of Anita Hassanandani. Shining in navy blue coloured saree and velvet blouse, it was Hassanandani's tassel earrings that stole the limelight. Check out:

Trendy and statement earrings are in these days and Anita Hassanandani better knows how to rock such kind of earrings. The actor who is seen sipping on a summer drink is sporting streamlined golden hoop earrings. Here is the picture:

Fans who follow the Naagin actor must be knowing Anita Hassanandani's love for necklaces and moreover her earrings. The TV actor looks classy in a green full-sleeved dress. She paired the outfit with chandelier earring and left her hair open in the look.

