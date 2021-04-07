Anjana Sukhanai Shares Mumbai Saga Experience, Says 'I Can Give So Much More As An Artist'

Anjana Sukhani recently returned to cinema with the action crime film Mumbai Saga. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, the actress spoke about her experiences while working with another ensemble cast. She also spoke about the kind of roles she thinks she's most suited for and what she feels about the roles she's played so far.

Anjana Sukhani on working in a film with an ensemble cast

Having worked in films with ensemble casts like Salaam-e-Ishq and Golmaal Returns, Anjana recently starred in Mumbai Saga which also has an ensemble cast. While speaking about her experience with a cast so large, Anjana mentioned, "Well you know, a coin always has two sides. I could always look at it from the perspective that I didn’t get very many great opportunities or solo films. However, one still has to keep proving themselves. I also think that there are times when you can't take the burden of an entire film on your own especially if you've never done it before. I think then being a part of an ensemble cast gives you a push. It makes you want to step up and keep doing better. You have to keep in mind that one day the right opportunity will strike someday. I might even get a chance to shoulder a film someday, and that would be amazing. Honestly, this is kind of a build-up for a bigger release hopefully."

Anjana Sukhani on the type of roles she thinks she's most suited for

While speaking about the type of roles she thinks she would be most suited for, Anjana spoke about how she would love to do romantic comedies as people need a laugh in times like these saying, "Honestly, I think what I’d love to do are a lot of rom-coms because you know how these have been crazy times. In times like these, you need something breezy, airy, fluffy and light; something that brings a smile to your face. Sometimes people need something that they don’t have to use their brain for too much or even look away from the screen because of a gory scene. According to me, cinema is kind of like escapism from reality, and so sometimes you want just that. Sometimes, you don’t want to know the reality or anything else except to clear your head and feel the easiness in your heart and some films do that for you".

Anjana Sukhani's roles so far and how the actress feels about them

Anjana Sukhani got quite candid while speaking about the roles she's done so far. The actress spoke about how she feels that she hasn't gotten a chance to explore the depth of what she's capable of as an actor, "I would be cheating myself if I say I've been happy. I’ve always felt like I can give so much more as an artist and how this is just the tip of the depth that I carry as an actor. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been explored or exploited yet. However, I do feel like the time is close now since I'm working on a few things and I feel like slowly and gradually that will start showing. I'm at that point now where my art is more important than screentime, not that I wouldn’t love more of it if given the chance".

Image source - Anjana Sukhani Instagram