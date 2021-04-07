Anjana Sukhani Is 'glad' To Return To Big-screen After 1.5 Years; Shares Her Experience

Indian actress Anjana Sukhani, who recently appeared in the action crime film Mumbai Saga, spoke about her return to the big screen after nearly a year and a half in an exclusive interview over the phone with Republic World. The actress also spoke about her experiences from the film. Anjana played the character of a grieving widow, Sonali Khaitan, in Mumbai Saga who, according to the actress, is a significant character as she brings the “turning point” in the film for the rest of the characters.

Anjana Sukhani on returning to the big screen

When speaking about being back in films after nearly a year and a half, Anjana Sukhani shared how she’s glad that the filmmakers along with co-stars decided to take a risk by trying to restart the entire process of entertainment where people go to theatres to watch a movie as opposed to getting accustomed to watching films at home.

Anjana mentioned, “Honestly, it feels really nice. I also have to commend John and Emraan along with Sanjay Gupta for their collective decision to release the film in the theatres first. Times like these where COVID-19 has made it so that theatres are running at 50% occupancy, I think they really took a chance and it seems to have been a good idea. I like the idea of restarting this entire process of entertainment and encouraging fans to watch films in the theatres (while practising safety norms).” READ | 'Mumbai Saga' Box Office: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer faces drop on Day 6

Anjana Sukhani's role in 'Mumbai Saga'

While speaking about her role in the film, Anjana spoke about the significance of the character and how much it contributes to the story. She mentioned, “Well, primarily it’s a gangster film and there’s not much for the women to do and it was only me and Kajal. For my character, I would say she brings in the turning point in the film because she’s the one who offers a 10 crore bounty on John’s character (Amartya) at the police station, in exchange for justice for her husband’s death which is why Emraan Hashmi enters the film, wanting to get justice as well as claim the bounty. The important scenes for my character were filmed during this particular incident.”

Anjana Sukhani's experience with 'Mumbai Saga'

When speaking about her experiences with her co-star John Abraham, the actress mentioned, "In terms of experience, I’ve known John for a long time now and we’ve worked together before in Salaam-e-Ishq; not together in the film but together in the same cast. He’s always been a really sweet, humble and down-to-earth person and I really admire that about him."

In terms of her experience with director Sanjay Gupta, Anjana shared how she reacted when the film was first presented to her and why she made the decision to be in it, "I’ve known Sanjay for a very long time. We’ve always looked for opportunities where I could associate somewhere in a film with him. While thinking about this character in the film, he called me and told me it wasn't a big role however, he asked me if I would want to hear it out and then decide. He then narrated the film to me and at first, I just said there’s nothing for me to do in the film but then he went on to explain the significance of the character. He also told me how an artist doesn’t need more than two scenes to prove their worth and I think I was just sold on that."

"Also, I’ve always trusted his vision, seen his films and have been a great admirer of his work. I think eventually, everything just fell into place. Also, like I said, the cast was amazing, it was a Sanjay Gupta film and I knew that the film would be ‘larger than life’ in terms of action." When asked if she chose the significance of her character in the film over screen time, she responded, "Yes, absolutely".

