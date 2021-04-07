Anjana Sukhani On How Female Actors Have As Much Right To Headline A Film As Male Actors

Anjana Sukhani recently made a comeback to the big screen with Mumbai Saga. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, the actress spoke candidly about many things, including how she would react to a negative review by a critic. Anjana also spoke about genres of movies she would want to venture into and how she feels about the change in the content churned out by Bollywood recently. Before Mumbai Saga, the actress was last seen in the comedy film Good Newwz. Anjana Sukhani's movies also include Salaam-e-Ishq, Golmaal Returns, Department and more.

Anjana Sukhani on reacting to a negative review by a critic

Anjana Sukhani's roles have often seen the actress play different kinds of characters. When speaking about how she would react to a negative review, the actress disclosed how even though she hasn't been heavily criticised yet, she thinks that criticism is an important part of acting.

"I'd take pride in the fact that nobody has personally ‘thrashed’ me for my performance yet, whether it was a small or a big role which is why I assume so far everyone has been happy with me. However, at the same time, I do believe that criticism is important. It gives you the chance to pay attention to mistakes that you yourself might’ve missed but somebody else did not." READ | 'Mumbai Saga' Box Office: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer faces drop on Day 6

The actress also spoke about how criticism can help, saying,

"It gives you a chance to work on yourself if you learn to not take it personally. I think critics are important because sometimes you’re too close to the project and blind to its flaws however, someone from the outside might have a more objective view."

Anjana Sukhani on the kind of genre she would want to venture into next

Anjana, while speaking about this particular topic mentioned how she wants to try a variety of different genres and roles as she doesn't think that she's had a chance to completely explore that yet. She spoke about how she doesn't want to be typecast but instead wants to dabble in a little bit of everything, saying,

"I would want to venture into every and any genre, to be honest. As an actor, I don’t want to be bound to a type of film or genre that I want to do, I want to explore all that I can. If asked specifically though, I’d say what I said earlier: I’d love to do a rom-com".

Anjana Sukhani on the changing content in Bollywood

Anjana Sukhani in the discussion got candid when speaking about the change in the content in Bollywood. The actress spoke about how amazing it is that in these changing times, women are being given more opportunities to lead a film by themselves.

"I do believe there has been a change and I'm all for it. I think when it comes to the industry, every ten years there’s a wave that comes in and changes things. We didn’t see many women in the past being given the opportunity to carry a film entirely by themselves however, in these changing times, we often see actresses like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and others pulling it off with grace. I do believe that this is a good change because female actors have just as much of a right as their male counterparts when it comes to headlining a film."

Anjana also spoke about other changes she has seemingly enjoyed, adding,

"I also like the changes in story telling; new-age directors and their take on social issues and topics we don’t generally talk about."

Image source - Anjana Sukhani Instagram