Anjana Sukhani Opens Up About Depression And Sabbatical From Films

Anjana Sukhani is best known for her performance in Nikkhil Advani's Salaam-E-Ishq and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Returns. The actor was missing from the movies for a while now. But, the actor is all geared up to make a comeback on the silver screen with Raj Mehta's Good Newwz. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her break from Bollywood and her fight with depression.

Anjana Sukhani opens up about her fight with depression

Two years ago, Anjana first lost her aunt to cancer and then her grandmother. The actor found it difficult to cope up with the tragedies and therefore went into depression. Anjana in an interview with leading daily said that her aunt was not married and so she was there in the hospital all the time to take care of her. She even shared that she was also there during the chemotherapy sessions. The actor said that the pain and suffering her aunt went through in that one year changed many things in her.

Anjana further shared that she did not realise what she was going through and at that time her brother advised her to seek professional help. She said that she used to feel lost, hated to speak to anyone even on calls and used to spend time in a dark place. While some days she was her normal bubbly self. And at that time her brother advised her to take professional help.

Anjana further went on to say that she was then diagnosed with clinical depression. She said that she even broke down on the first day of the therapy. She added, on the first day of her therapy the therapist did not speak a word, and she burst into tears while talking to the therapist. She said that sometimes it is easier to confide in strangers as they will not judge you. Her treatment went on for four months. She admitted that even now once in a while she still has some low days, but she is mostly happy.

Anjana is awaiting the release of Good Newwz, her first release after Vishal Mishra’s Coffee with D which released in 2017. In the movie, she will be portraying the character of a lawyer who advises Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s characters on the eggs and sperm mix-up by the hospital staff. The actor has also signed Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Anil Kapoor.

