Ankit Rathi Talks About His Favourite Memories While Filming 'Bolo Hau' In Hyderabad

Actors Ankit Rathi's Bolo Hau hit screens on January 15, 2021, and has been directed by Pride and Prejudice actor Tarun Dhanrajgir. The female lead of the film is Janhavi Dhanrajgir, who is also director Tarun Dhanrajgir's daughter and a film editor. The love story revolves around two people from Hyderabad and is an entertainer with romance and drama. Read on to know about what Ankit Rathi has to say about his shooting experience in Hyderabad and his favourite memory from the filming days.

Ankit Rathi talks about memorable filming experiences on the sets of Bolo Hau

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Bolo Hau's lead actor Ankit Rathi spoke at length about his experience of shooting in Hyderabad and his favourite memory on set. Rathi stated that "There are many though but we enjoyed most of the sequences where we were dancing. We shot all the dance sequences in real locations like Gandipet, and the Golconda fort. So what happened is everyone was coming around and no one knew what is happening because no one has shown Hyderabad in such manner. Since we both were new in Hyderabad, some people were like hero kaun hai aap yahape dance kar rahe ho toh. We were like hai aapko bataenge baadme."

He further added that since both he and Janhavi were new actors, nobody knew that they were the main leads of the film and that was a fun element and he also spoke about an old sequence in the movie and said that when the audience watches it, they'll get an idea, and that was the most fun part for him. Concluding his statement, Rathi said, "We shot at the Dhanrajgir Mahal itself so we tried creating one old scene from Dev Anand’s film. So that was the fun part to shoot. It starts in black and white, the looks are different, the costumes are different. So it was a fun part to shoot it."

The movie Bolo Hau is all about the story of Salman, who is a small scale antique dealer, and a girl named Rukhsar, who is born into a family of nawabs. The duo meets at a friend's wedding and falls in love. The movie is set in Hyderabad to give the viewers a complete vibe of the family from Hyderabad and the drama that takes place when the duo plan to get married to each other. Ankit Rathi's movies include 3 Storeys, Fukrey, and Singham 2. Although the actor hasn't played the protagonist in his films yet, Bolo Hau will be his first film as the male lead.

Image Credits: Ankit Rathi Instagram Account

