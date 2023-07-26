Ankit Tiwari Demands Justice For Kuki Women In The Violence-hit Manipur

The horrific incident wherein two women were paraded naked and assaulted by a mob in Manipur left the entire country in shock. Soon after the video went viral, several Bollywood celebrities expressed their concern about the issue and condemned the incident. Now, playback singer Ankit Tiwari also raised his voice and spoke about the matter.

3 things you need to know

Singer Ankit Tiwari has condemned the violence against women in Manipur.

He expressed his concern for the victims in the violence-hit region.

He urged the officials in Government to provide justice to the victims.

Ankit Tiwari raises concern for women

Ankit Tiwari felt disgusted by the violence erupting in Manipur and took to his Twitter handle to talk about the issue. In his first tweet, the singer wrote that what happened to the two women was an "evil and horrific act." He further added that he cannot even imagine what the victims and their families must have gone through and hoped that the culprits receive "harsh punishments" for the things they have done.

(Ankit Tiwari strongly criticises the incident that took place in Manipur. | Image: Ankit Tiwari/Twitter)

In the following thread, he wrote, "This is a country where we worship goddesses and poisoning our society our country with such shameful crime is in itself a loss of humanity." Ankit Tiwari further talked about how he travels for work with crew members including women, and how their safety is their responsibility. He revealed that he thinks "100 times" before travelling with his crew to any place where such incidents occur. He asked, " Who will guarantee their safety?"

Ankit Tiwari demands justice

In yet another tweet, Ankit Tiwari said that he has faith in the government and jurisdiction system of this country. He concluded his Twitter thread by requesting the higher authorities to provide justice to the two Kuki women, along with their families, and further ensure that "no one gathers the courage to perform such a shameful act again."