Ankita Konwar Calls Out All The "Nautanki Friends" In Her Recent Instagram Post, See Here

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar recently took to her Instagram handle and posted an entertaining and relatable video. Ankita Konwar's Instagram is usually filled with fitness and workout videos and tips which are quite motivational just like Milind Soman's, but the duo does post quirky and funny photos and videos from time to time. See Ankita Konwar's recent Instagram post here.

Here's Ankita Konwar's recent Instagram video

Marathon runner, Ankita Konwar recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video which is very relatable. The video saw Ankita Konwar in a multicolour traditional print jacket on a neon pink T-shirt with Capri tights. The theme of this video was - From No Pictures Please... To... This. Ankita acted like that dramatic friend everyone has who initially refuses to get pictures clicked and then poses like a model eventually. Ankita Konwar posed for this video with a steam in her hand as a prop, just like a professional model. The video was shot standing near a swimming pool. She took to her caption and wrote, "Do you also have that nautanki friend? Let them know". She used Dr Dre's instrumental music from Still D.R.E as a background score for this post. See the post here.

What did Milind Soman say about this post?

After Ankita Konwar posted this hilarious video, netizens loved the relatable content and among many other followers, Milind Soman commented on this post too. Milind Soman left four emojis in the comments section. He used smileys and two hearts for his wife. Another Instagrammer Prastuti Upreti said she herself is that "Nautanki" friend with a laughing emoji. Ankita Konwar responded to this comment saying," hahahaha I hear ya". Terri Peri who is a Pinkathon ambassador left a comment saying she loves that jacket. Ankita replied to her saying she does too. See the comments here below.

Ankita Konwar's photos

Ankita Konwar's Instagram photos are proof that she definitely might be that "nautanki friend". Take a look at some of Ankita Konwar's posts from her Instagram handle. The fitness model has posted several photos with her husband, Milind Soman and also has various pictures of herself from marathon to vacations. Take a look here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @ankita_earthy IG

