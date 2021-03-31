Ankita Konwar Cannot Get Over Holi Vibe As She Celebrates 'colours Of Life'; Watch

Although Holi 2021 is over, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar still cannot get over the festival of colours' vibe. After sharing a streak of pictures of herself with her husband from the latter's quarantine Holi celebration on Instagram, Ankita has now given fans a peek into her Holi celebration at a picturesque location. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old left fans gushing over a cinematic Instagram Reel of herself playing with colours.

Ankita Konwar is in "Holi" state of mind

Celebrity couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar recently made headlines after a PPE-clad Ankita visited her husband on Holi to celebrate the festival with him by taking Puran polis for the former made by his mother as he battles with Coronavirus in home quarantine. After sharing glimpses of her one of a kind Holi celebration with Milind, Ankita celebrated Holi at a scenic locale all by herself and gave fans a glimpse of the same on Instagram yesterday, i.e. March 30, 2021. In the slo-mo video shared by her, Ankita looked nothing less than ravishing in a printed red mini-dress with hints of white.

Along with twirling her way towards the camera sporting her beaming smile, the model blew some gulaal at the lens while her face was also smeared with colours. By sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: "Just being myself... #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #holi #coloursoflife". Soon after Ankita Konwar's latest IG reel surfaced on social media, fans showered her with immense love in the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, Ankita also shared Milind Soman's health update on the occasion of Holi 2021 as he recently tested positive for COViD-19. Sharing a bunch of photographs with her beloved husband on Instagram, she revealed travelling 1500 miles to visit him with his favourite fruits and first mangoes of the season. Her caption read:

This year Holi was a PPE kit special. The husband’s been in his ‘fortress of solitude’ for a couple of days now. So I had to come to visit him with his favourite fruits, the first mangoes of the season! Travelled more than 1500 miles to see that very smile.

Totally worth it! Recover fast so we get to be on the same side of the glass door @milindrunning!!

