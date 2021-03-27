Ankita Konwar Casts Her Vote As Milind Soman Fights COVID-19, Shares Message For Followers

The elections have been the focus across the nation with four states and one union territory going to polls, and weeks of campaigning in the run-up dominating headlines. It was the time for citizens to now decide on their future government as elections in two states, Assam and West Bengal, kicked off on Saturday. Among the known celebrities to exercise their voting right, was Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar.

Ankita Konwar votes for Assam

Ankita, who is a fitness enthusiast like Milind Soman, took to social media to share her experience of registering her vote. Sharing a picture flaunting her inked finger, she wrote ‘Long Live Republic’ and urged her followers to use their 'power’ and vote. She shared another selfie with her companions from the polling booth, flaunting their inked fingers and using the hashtag ‘voted.’

Meanwhile, Milind Soman is currently under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Ankita had recently shared a message of solidarity for him, and stated that ‘nothing else matters.’

Assam goes into polls

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Assam elections is being held on Saturday, while the other two phases are to be held on April 1 and April 6. 47 constituencies are going to polls in the first phase out of the 126-strength Assam assembly.

The ruling BJP-AGP alliance seeks to keep the Congress-led opposition grand alliance and the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) at bay to emerge victorious.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal seemed confident after voting around 11 am in Dibrugar.

'The BJP and its alliance partners will win again and return to power in Assam. People have seen the performance of our government in the last five years,' he said after casting his vote as 25.88 per cent voting was registered in the first four hours of voting.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.