Ankita Konwar Finds Sunscreen ‘ridiculous’ For THIS Reason, Reveals Secret To Glowing Skin

Ankita Konwar and her husband Milind Soman are known for inspiring people to stay fit and healthy. The couple often shares glimpses from their daily lives through social media and promotes staying healthy. Both Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman believe in naturally building their bodies up. Ankita proved how she believes in fitness and the natural glow more than any skincare routine. She also revealed her views about the daily use of sunscreen.

Ankita Konwar's take on sunscreen

Ankita Konwar recently took to her Instagram handle to conduct an Ask Me Anything session. She wrote, "It's been a while... Let's do this! Ask Away" in the session. A fan came up with a question and wrote, "Skin specialists advocating sunscreens daily indoor use too! I find it ridiculous. What are your thoughts". Ankita agreed to the Instagram user and wrote, "Same as yours" in the answer.

Another user came up with a question about Ankita's skincare routine. Ankita wrote, "Cleanser, toner, face cream." She further mentioned how she uses some natural elements for her skincare routine and wrote, "Occasionally some curd. Loads of sweat and sunshine".

Through various questions in the AMA session, Ankita proved how she believes in natural living. When a fan asked Ankita about her secret behind her glowing skin, Ankita wrote, "My father had flawless skin". She further mentioned how anyone can get flawless and glowing skin, "Plus sweating it out in the sun and eating right helps".

Ankita's definition of beauty

Amid a lot of skincare questions, a user asked Ankita about her definition of beauty. Ankita answered the question with what she believes in and wrote, "It doesn't have one!". She further wrote, "Every single thing/person is unique and that's its beauty".

Ankita Konwar runs on her Monday blues

Ankita Konwar, along with her husband Milind Soman, believes in staying healthy. The couple often includes a long run in their daily workout schedule. Ankita Konwar recently took to her Instagram handle to share how she embraced the Monday blues by running for eight kilometres. She wrote, "The only blues I decided to embrace this Monday 😀 A happy quick 8k hill run 🏃🏾‍♀️" in the caption.

IMAGE: ANKITA KONWAR'S INSTAGRAM

