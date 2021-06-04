Ankita Konwar Flaunts Some Dance Moves While Cutting Mangoes Unusually; Watch Video

Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen cutting mangoes unusually. She wore casual attire and flaunted some dance moves while prepping for breakfast. In her caption, she revealed that the way she was cutting mangoes was the “only way she knew.” Take a look at Ankita Konwar's latest post below.

Ankita Konwar grooves while cutting mangoes

Ankita shared a video in which she can be seen grooving in a dark blue tee top and light purple shorts. Her hair was tied up into a braid and wore no makeup while peeling a mango an in open dining space. One can also see cherries on the dining table and Ankita captioned her post by writing, “Cutting mangoes for breakfast the only way I know how. #mango #mangoreels #reelsvideo #reelsinstagram.” Fans dropped multiple comments on her post such as, “Wonder how you eat them”, “Unique”, “Damn ! I’ve been doing it wrong all along !!!” “Pakka next maaza/frooti model in making”, “Superb , I'll try too.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ankita also shared a beautiful sunset view and later a glimpse of her dinner that consisted of noodles with veggies and boiled eggs. In her caption, she wrote, “#dinner Korean noodles with fresh garden vegetables.” Next, she shared a selfie of herself while eating a cookie and captioned her post by writing, “Took a selfie with my 6th #gharge today.”

Apart from this, on the occasion of Global Running Day 2021, Ankita shared a video of herself while running on the road. She wore a black sportswear set and blue, open-toe, shoes while her hair was tied up neatly. In the caption, she wrote, “Since it’s #globalrunningday”. Sharing some pictures in the same attire she wrote, “Livin’ easy, livin’ free #acdc was rocking hard in my head as I ran under this magnificent sky.”

More about Ankita Konwar

For the unversed, Ankita, who is an air hostess, is the wife of the Indian supermodel, actor, film producer, Milind Soman. The couple got married in 2018 in Alibaugh after dating for four years.

(IMAGE: ANKITA KONWAR'S INSTAGRAM)

