Ankita Konwar Gives A Witty Reply After A Fan Asks Her About 'family Planning'

Ankita Konwar recently did a question-answer session with her fans on Instagram and answered many personal as well as professional questions. During the session, one of her fans asked her about family planning. Ankita's answer was definitely a clever and witty one.

Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram stories and urged her fans to ask her questions with the caption, “It’s been a while… Let’s do this! Ask away”. Among many questions related to her interests and fitness, one of the fans asked Ankita, “Its been a year of your marriage, what do you think about family planning.” Ankita had a very witty answer to the question, as she wrote, “We are a planned family, next.”

During the question-answer session, Ankita answered many of her fans' inquiries on varied topics. When asked how she responds to criticism, Ankita said that she does not respond to it. She added that everyone is entitled to their opinion, however stupid it might be. Another fan asked her how she tackles the Indian stereotype of not marrying someone way older. Ankita wrote that anything that is uncommon in a society is usually talked about by the people. She also wrote that human beings tend to get weird about the unknown or the unexplored and it is a survival skill. She added that she has always done what makes her happy.

When it came to fitness and her personal choices, Ankita wrote that her fitness inspiration is Kayla Itsines and that she works out 5-6 days a week, depending on how she feels. A fan asked Ankita what her purpose in life is and she replied, “To honour the time I’ve got by living in full spirit. Do the things that make me and keep me happy.” She answered a question asked by a fan who inquired about her favourite sports, perfume, and car. She revealed that her favourite sport is tennis. She said she prefers essential oils over perfume, lavender in particular and that she prefers cycles over cars.

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman got married in Alibaug in April of 2018 in the presence of their family and friends. The couple had to face a lot of criticism for the age gap between the two but they have not let that affect their marriage. Both Ankita and Milind’s Instagram handles are filled with pictures of the two and they have never been shy to express their love for each other in public.

