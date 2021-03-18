Ankita Konwar Grooves To Popular 90's Song, Husband Milind Soman Reacts: Watch

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram and shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the famous 90s track Made In India by Alisha Chinai which also featured her actor husband. After sharing the video, Ankita received an adorable comment from the Four More Shots Please actor to the cutest ode.

Ankita Konwar lip-syncs husband Milind Soman's song

The video begins with the chorus of the famous song playing in the background. Ankita then starts subtly performing on the track while lip-syncing to the lyrics. Dressed in a yellow outfit, the marathon runner accessorised her outfit with a maang tika and a chunky gold bracelet. While captioning the video, she wrote about her fondness for cliche things. She tagged the actor and her husband in her caption who was quick enough to drop his love in the comment section. Milind who had received numerous likes and reviews on his looks back in the song called her wife, "cutest" in the comment section. Milind Soman's popularity doubled after the video came out.

The couple is quite active on social media when it comes to documenting some memorable moments from their trip or marathons. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar had embarked on a long run at the end of 2020 to ring in the new year. The couple ran with four other athletes. The group decided to run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji. Milind described it as a gorgeous route in North East India. The couple recently celebrated 7 years of togetherness with several pictures on Instagram. The couple first met on February 26, 2014, and after dating for a few years, they got married on April 22, 2018, in Alibaug. The two met first in the lobby of a hotel in Chennai and then at a nightclub.

Milind met Ankita when she was putting up with her colleagues in a hotel in Chennai. Later on, the couple dated for 5 years before getting hitched in a low-key private wedding ceremony at Milind's Alibaug farmhouse in 2018. Months after the Alibaug ceremony, the couple exchanged their wedding vows in a bare-footed ceremony in Spain. Milind is from a Maharashtrian background and Ankita is an Assamese.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.