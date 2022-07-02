Ankita Konwar Leaves Fans Stunned As She Performs Upavistha Konasana; Milind Soman Reacts

Celebrity couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are known for their healthy and fit lifestyle. The couple never fails to give away fitness goals and ensures they motivate their fans with their photos and videos on Instagram. Both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar follow a proper workout routine in their daily life. The couple is often seen pushing their limits in weight-lifting, yoga, core-strengthening exercises and more.

Recently, Ankita Konwar performed the very difficult 'Upavistha Konasana', which is also known as Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend, and stunned her fans. Ankita Konwar recently became a certified yoga practitioner and dropped a video of her performing Upavistha Konasana.

In the video, the fitness enthusiast could be seen donning a hot pink-coloured bra on a pair of tie-dyed bicycle shorts. Sharing the clip, she mentioned some key benefits of the 'asana.' She wrote, "Upavistha Konasana is thought to activate the 'svadisthana chakra,' thereby opening the centre of creativity, pleasure and enjoyment." She further added, "Practising this pose opens the mind to new possibilities while encouraging self-acceptance," in the caption. Among her many fans, her husband Milind Soman also liked the video.

Ankita Konwar's fans reacted to the video and heaped praises on her. While an Instagram user wrote, "Everytime I see a new reel from you @ankita_earthy mam... ye dil mange more (sic)," another one called the yoga asana "absolutely impossible."

More about Upavistha Konasana

Upavistha Konasana is known for its many benefits for the body. The asana stretches the back of the legs and also lengthens the hamstrings. It further helps in strengthening the vertebral columns, detoxifies kidneys, decreases anxiety, relaxes the mind, releases groins, stimulates abdominal organs and makes the spine strong.

Ankita Konwar becomes a certified yoga practitioner

On International Yoga Day, Milind Soman lauded Ankita Konwar for becoming a certified yoga instructor. Taking to his Instagram, the actor dropped a picture of him and Ankita performing a yoga pose together. Sharing the photo, Milind Soman joked about getting better in yoga and wrote, "Now that @ankita_earthy is a certified yoga instructor, I am sure I will improve a lot." "On International Yoga Day we celebrate one of the most wonderful gifts that India has brought to the world !!! (sic)" he added.