Ankita Konwar mourns former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's demise, says 'You will be missed'

Ankita Konwar recently paid tribute to former Assam Chief Minister Dr. Tarun Gogoi who passed away on November 23 at 5:34 PM after multi-organ failure at Guwahati Medical College Hospital. The 84-year-old's demise was announced by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August end and later battled post-COVID complications after testing negative. Ankita shared a picture of the former CM while mourning his loss.

Ankita Konwar mourns Tarun Gogoi's demise

She shared a picture of Tarun on her Instagram story and wrote, “Saddened. May your soul rest in peace sir. Former CM Assam, Dr. Tarun Gogoi... you will be missed.” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on 23rd November shared a tweet while informing about his demise and wrote, “Fmr CM Tarun Gogoi is no more. He passed away at 5:34 PM. He was on life support. Doctors tried their best.”

The 84-year-old legislator from the Titabar Assembly constituency was among the 24 MLAs from the state to contract the novel coronavirus. After testing positive on August 25, he was admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. While he was discharged from the hospital on October 25, the ex-Assam CM was again hospitalized with post-COVID complications and was put on non-invasive ventilation.

However, his health condition worsened on the afternoon of November 21 after a multi-organ failure and he was reportedly put on invasive ventilation by night. On November 22, the doctors performed dialysis on Gogoi after he was detected with a kidney problem. Earlier in the day, his condition deteriorated further and was described by doctors as "very very critical". While Sarma was already present at the hospital, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal cancelled his engagements in Dibrugarh and flew back to Guwahati.

He added that the leader was flushed with toxins and was not in a position to undergo the process again. Several Assam leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, APCC chief Ripun Bora, CM Sarbananda Sonowal visited the leader, who remained unconscious. Sonawal cancelled all his events for the day and rushed back to Guwahati as Gogoi's health deteriorated.

In spite of being a 6-time Lok Sabha MP, he was perceived as a low-profile politician till he became Assam's CM. In 1997, he was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Margherita Assembly Constituency and took over the reins of the state on May 17, 2001, winning Titabor assembly constituency which he held till 2016.

