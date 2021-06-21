Ankita Konwar Pens Heartfelt Note For Her Late Father On Occasion Of Father's Day

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share a post for her late father on the occasion of Father’s Day. Ankita penned an emotional note remembering her father on this special day. On seeing this post, fans went on to flood the comment section with all things positive and happy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Konwar released a statement and thanked her father for making her “confident, independent and fearless”. She began to write saying, “Father's day. This is the first one without hearing him say 'thank you' when I wished him. But I know in my heart that he's happy, wherever he is. I have no one but him to thank, for making me courageous, confident, independent and fearless,” Ankita said in her post.

She added, “A father who truly did everything in his capacity to be the best father one could ever ask for. Many of my friends lost their fathers too. And I now, know the pain. So if you're grieving too, may you heal as I do, and know that they are always there, looking over and protecting us. And to the rebellious ones, go talk to them while you can! Happy Father's Day”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Konwar shared the post online, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things positive and nice. Some of the users supported her and reacted with sweet emojis, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Hey sending you so much love”. Another user wrote, “wherever your dad is, he will always be looking and smiling at you”. Take a look at the post below.

Her father passed away in February of this year. Following her father's death, Ankita posted on Instagram, saying, "Nothing will ever be the same papa. I am who I am because of you. Papa, I will always love you.” She also shared a happy picture of her dad where he is all smiles. Ankita's husband, actor Milind Soman, also posted a tribute to his father-in-law. Take a look at the post below.

Image: Ankita Konwar Instagram

