Ankita Konwar Poses Doing 'chakrasana', Quips 'hope This Helps'

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself doing a Chakrasan. She is doing the yoga pose with a backdrop of the mountain while wearing a black top and purple shorts. While sharing the picture, she added a thoughtful caption about the ongoing situation and stated that one might feel helpless and that the actions are under our control and despite such difficult times, one should take care of themselves.

It reads, "Everything is, as it is, It’s often our expectations and perceptions that hurt us. Times like these, one is going to feel helpless but the only thing that’s always under our control is our actions and reactions to the situations around us. Of course we are all scared but fear is one of the worse things you can help spread. Take care of yourselves I’m just learning to be #positiveenergy #love #justbe". In the comment section, her fans supported the thought and asked her to take care of herself. Check it out.

Ankita Konwar shares a picture of herself doing Chakrasan

(Image Courtesy: Ankita Konwar's Instagram post)

After sharing the post, Ankita took to her Instagram story to reshare the post. While doing so, she wrote, "Hope this helps" on top of the post. Check it out.

Earlier, she shared a picture of herself standing amidst the trees. While sharing the picture, she mentioned that this is her best version and also revealed a secret about her husband Milind Soman. She is seen looking away from the camera as she posed in a black Under Armour vest over lilac shorts and a pair of red flats in a forest. In the caption, she wrote, "Always the best version of myself amidst the trees Thankfully the husband is as crazy (if not more) as me about them". She even added the hashtags #jungleathome #homeinajungle #mondayvibes. Check it out.

The fitness enthusiast is often seen sharing videos from her workout or jog. She even shared an Instagram reel where she is seen running on the road during the day. In the caption, she talked about praying and keeping faith. It reads, "Keep praying, have faith and do what keeps you sane". Check out the video.

