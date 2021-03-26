Ankita Konwar Posts Picture With Husband Milind Soman; Says, 'Nothing Else Matters'

It has been a few years since Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman had married each other and the couple has been going strong ever since. Both of them are quite open about their relationship on social media and often feature in each other’s Instagram posts. Milind had recently tested positive for Covid-19, which has left many of his fans concerned. Ankita has recently shared a picture of the two, along with a short but subtle message in reference to her husband’s health, which promptly received a wave of pleasant reactions from their fans.

Ankita Konwar’s heartfelt message for Milind

The news of Milind Soman having recently tested positive for Covid-19 has come as a piece of unfortunate news for all of his fans and they have been sending concerned messages for the actor ever since. While both Milind and Ankita have remained silent about this news, his fans have been asking for an update on his health. Although the couple seems to have decided to remain tight-lipped about this issue, for the time being, Ankita has shared a new post on her Instagram. In her latest post, Ankita Konwar has shared a picture of the two along with a simple message that reads, “Nothing else matters”.

The post took no time in receiving reactions from their fans, who sent all kinds of messages for the couple. While most of them praised the couple for being strong during this tough time, many were also seen sharing their wishes for Milind’s speedy recovery. While the circumstances that are responsible for him getting the virus is still unclear, further details about the actor’s health are awaited.

Images Courtesy: Ankita Konwar's Instagram comments

Milind Soman has been a professional actor and model for many years. He first gained wide popularity due to his modelling career, before eventually taking up roles in films. He has worked on a long list of films and TV shows in his career. Some of these include Bajirao Mastani, Mukti - Birth of a Nation, Jodi Breakers, Four More Shots Please, India's Next Top Model and many more. Milind eventually got married for the second time to Ankita Konwar, after divorcing Mylene Jampanoi.

