Ankita Konwar Prepares Meal From 'homemade' Paneer And Palak; Calls It 'atmanirbhar'

Ankita Konwar, a North-Eastern athlete and Milind Soman’s wife took to Twitter on March 16, 2021, to share an image of a dish that she had prepared. What made the particular dish special enough to be shared on social media was the fact that it was seemingly 100% natural and had come from her own garden. Ankita Konwar’s Twitter post explained that the paneer(cottage cheese) had been made from scratch at home and the palak(spinach) had been grown in-house as well.

She used the hashtag ‘#atmanirbhar’ at the end of her post as she had prepared all the ingredients for the dishes from scratch herself. The picture of the dish that Ankita Konwar shared looked fresh and rich. The dish is bright green in colour and the cottage cheese seems to be soaking every bit of the spinach that it is floating in.

Sometime back in January, Ankita Konwar had posted a picture of fresh spinach on her Twitter timeline and had shared what it is called in North-Eastern India while asking her followers what it was called in their particular languages. She received a variety of answers on the subject. The spinach that she called Jilmil Xaak is commonly known as Bathua in Northern India. Her followers from the south said that it is called Parrupu Keerai in Tamil Nadu. The plate of fresh leaves looks as if it has been freshly grown in her garden as well.

One always tends to miss their birthplace but during the festivals, “missing” goes up to a different level.

Wishing everyone celebrating their harvest a very happy Magh Bihu, a happy Lohri, a happy Pongal and a happy Makar Sankranti !! pic.twitter.com/yR5pz7U8U6 — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) January 14, 2021

On the occasion of Magh Bihu, a harvest festival that is celebrated by different names all over the country, Ankita Konwar posted a message that spoke of a certain kind of homesickness at being away from home. She shared a picture of a small feast spread out on a banana leaf as is customary in Assam during the festival. She said that while she missed her place of birth at all times, this homesickness increased exponentially during festivals. She ended the post by wishing all of her followers a Happy Bihu, Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sakranti.