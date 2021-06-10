Ankita Konwar Shares Adorable Throwback Picture With Her 'forever Love' Milind Soman

Ankita Konwar took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo of herself and her husband, Milind Soman. She showed all her fans what forever love looks like with the photo as she hashtags it #foreverlove. Ankita’s best friend too had a comment for the picture.

In the photo posted by Ankita, Milind can be seen hugging Ankita and snuggling into her hair and she laughs with her eyes closed. Ankita shared the picture and wrote in her caption, “#throwback to having the husband in my hair 😛 #candid #throwbackthursday #love #foreverlove.” Ankita’s best friend, Shibani Gharat, commented on the photo and wrote, “I wonder who is the genius who took this picture,” and Ankita wrote, “hahaha that’d be you”.

Ankita and Milind’s fans also showered the couple with lots of love in the comment section. While one fan wrote, “Touchwood. How immensely in love you two look in this picture.” another fan wrote, “Sweetest Couple Ever ❤🙌🤗”. There were many fans of the couple who commented with heart emojis on the throwback picture.

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman

Ankita Konwar often takes to her Instagram to share glimpses of her personal life and her marriage with Milind Soman with her fans. Recently, she shared a picture with her husband, where she can be seen lying on his lap with a smile on her face. She captioned the photo, “If happiness were a place 😊.” Milind also often expresses his love for Ankita on Instagram. Recently, he shared a photo of him and Ankita running together and wrote, “Happiness is doing the things you love, together ❤ well, that's for me, and happiness is a lot of things to a lot of people 😀 I think that the key to real and lasting happiness is to always keep doing the thing you love doing, whether it brings anything else with it or not, like fame or money or 'success', even if you struggle and are not that good at it! Even if you have to fight to find the time and space to do it, even if you have to do it in secret... if you love it, never let go of it ..”

Ankita and Milind met at a nightclub in Chennai and got married after a few years of dating. They also exchanged vows in Spain in a ‘barefoot wedding’ in the presence of their family and friends. Ankita has time and again spoken up about defying stereotypes and marrying a man older than her.

IMAGE COURTESY: ANKITA KONWAR/INSTAGRAM

