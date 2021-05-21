Ankita Konwar Shares How She Keeps Her 'period Blues' Away In Recent Post; Watch

Ankita Konwar keeps her Instagram followers constantly updated with whatever is going on in her life, from workout routines to her gardening adventures and more. In a recent post on her feed, the fitness enthusiast shared how she keeps her "period blues" at bay with certain moves. Scroll along and take a look at the video she shared and the caption, that she wrote with it.

Ankita shared a short video of herself doing squats, with an interesting variation added to it. She wrote that it is some fun moves and her favourite music that keeps her going through her period cycles. The song she chose for the day was Joker and the Thief by Wolfmother.

Ankita wore a pair of black shorts, with a bright yellow strappy top and her caption read, “Chasing my period blues with my favourite songs while throwing the ball in the air. Never make your movements boring” followed by the hashtags #fun #fitness #reelsinstagram #keepmoving and #fridaymood. The post has received over 1.4k likes since it was shared. Fans and followers of the fitness enthusiast are finding her routine fascinating and have mentioned it in the comments under the post. Take a look at the screenshot of some of the reactions left by fans and followers below.

The 29-year-old recently took to her Instagram on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to share a video of her snipping a homegrown pumpkin from her garden. She accompanied the post with a picture of herself and husband Milind Soman as both of them posed with fresh full-grown pumpkins from their garden. Ankita Konwar also expressed how a meal becomes more interesting when it’s made using ingredients that are homegrown.

She penned, “Gardening at its best. A few pumpkins along with muli, methi, palak, bhindi, tomatoes, brinjals, cabbage, cauliflower, beans and bottle gourd. Cooking becomes interesting when the ingredients come from your own garden. Pumpkin soup is just so easy to make! And pumpkins are my absolute favourite! What’s yours?”.

