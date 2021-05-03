Ankita Konwar Shares Message Of "hope" On Instagram, Milind Soman Reacts

Ankita Konwar is among the active personalities on social media, often sharing her pictures featuring her husband Milind Soman with their fans. She has recently shared a picture of herself in her new Instagram post, along with a candid message for her fans where she has talked about remaining positive during tough times. The post soon received a comment from Milind Soman himself, where he paid compliments to his wife. The actor was then joined by several netizens in sharing their reactions in the comments section, praising Ankita’s message of positivity.

Ankita Konwar’s message of "hope"

While Ankita is known to often share messages of social awareness with her fans relating to health and fitness, she has penned a subtle message about the importance of remaining positive. She wrote in the caption, “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness”. Milind promptly posted a comment on the post which reads, “Prettiest sweetest cutest !!!!!”. Ankita’s fans also commented on the picture, saying that her message has a “superb, positive thinking”.

Images courtesy: Ankita Konwar's Instagram

A few weeks ago, Milind Soman had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, which had left many of his fans concerned for his health. While both Milind and Ankita had remained silent about his health, Ankita had taken to social media quite recently to announce his recovery. She posted a picture of the two on Instagram and expressed her relief while bringing the update on his health. She wrote in the caption, “And finally a sigh of relief after we both tested negative ðŸ™ðŸ½â¤ï¸Welcome back @milindrunning”. His fans also expressed their relief upon his recovery and sent their wishes to the couple.

Ankita Konwar had married Milind Soman back in 2018 and have since remained rather upfront about their marriage on social media. The couple frequently share pictures from their nature hikes and exercise routines on Instagram. Ankita had shared a picture with Milind and his mother a few days back. All of them posed for a selfie from their day out together. Ankita simply wrote in the caption, “Back to the wild with these cuties”.

Promo image courtesy: Ankita Konwar's Instagram

